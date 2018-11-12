Pete Davidson apologises for SNL gaffe

Pete Davidson has apologised to war veteran and congress-elect Lt Com. Dan Crenshaw on SNL.

LOOKS like they've "patched" things up nicely.

A week after comic Pete Davidson made fun of a Republican war veteran's eye patch on Saturday Night Live, Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw showed up just as Davidson was apologising for having said the hero looked "like a hitman in a porno movie."

The vet made a surprise appearance on the show - to take revenge and make amends.

"In what I'm sure was a huge shock to people who know me, I made a poor choice last week," Davidson said. "I made a joke about lieutenant commander Dan Crenshaw, and on behalf of the show and myself, I apologise."

The comedian then joked that his mother has suffered through the whole experience - "it can't be easy when everyone's mad at your son and roommate" - but turned serious again as he reiterated how sorry he was for his words.

Fresh from winning his congressional race in Texas, Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw arrived on screen just as Davidson was apologising.

The former Navy SEAL, lost his right eye to an IED in Afghanistan.

"I'm a d**k," Davidson admitted on the new segment.

The camera then panned left, revealing Crenshaw, who quipped, "You think?"

Davidson was joined by a surprise guest - Lt. Com. Crenshaw (left). Photo: Will Heath/NBC via AP

Crenshaw proceeded to taunt Davidson good-naturedly, at one point letting his cell phone ring and ring. The ringtone was a song by Ariana Grande, Davidson's ex.

Then Crensaw urged all Americans, as Veterans' Day nears, to "never forget." "We'll never forget those who died on 9/11," Crenshaw then added, as the two shook hands. "Like Pete's father."

Davidson was seven when he lost his firefighter dad. Before their split, Grande debuted a tattoo of the dad's badge number.

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission.