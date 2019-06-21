Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson set to quit today

NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson will finish with a 44 per cent winning record from his 64 games in charge. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

WARATAHS coach Daryl Gibson is set to announce his resignation this afternoon following a dismal 2019 Super Rugby season.

The once proud club finished 12th of 15 teams.

The Waratahs have called a press conference for 2.30pm (AEST) at the club's Sydney headquarters, with Gibson and chief executive Andrew Hore to make "a major announcement."

Former All Black Gibson was contracted through till the end of the 2020 season.

He will reportedly pull the pin early after a campaign that was derailed by the sacking of Israel Folau.

Michael Cheika's assistant coach for the club's maiden title in 2014, Gibson has been at the Waratahs for seven seasons.

After replacing Cheika at the helm in 2016, he has got the team into the finals only once in four seasons.

Gibson will finish with a 44 per cent winning record from his 64 games in charge.

The most obvious in-house replacement, Simon Cron, will not be an option as he is expected to link with outgoing All Blacks coach Steve Hansen at Toyota Verblitz in Japan.

The other Waratahs assistants who could be considered for a promotion are former Wallabies halfback Chris Whitaker and Welshman Steve Tandy.