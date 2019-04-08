Champions! Tahs maintain perfect Super record

ONE year later, and still nobody can beat the Waratahs' women.

Ash Hewson and her untouchable team mates won their second straight Super W title, beating their arch rivals Queensland 8-5 in the grand final at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday night.

It was a nailbiter that could have gone either way, but like all the other encounters, it went the way of NSW, who remain unbeaten after two seasons of Super W.

"To win and go through undefeated is a credit to the girls and this team and what we're all about," said Hewson, the winning skipper for the second year.

"I could hear my players screaming at each other to get up when people had nothing left in the tank at the end but I think that's a special thing to have in any team.

Queensland are the only team to have pushed the Waratahs in the first two seasons but as hard as they try, they haven't been able to close the gap.

The last three matches between the sides, including last year's grand final, have all been decided by just three points.

Ash Hewson is chaired off the field. Picture: Getty and team mates celebrate victory in the Super W Grand Final match between New South Wales and Queensland at Leichhardt Oval on April 07, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

"It's deja vu again," Queensland captain Kiri Lingman said.

"I guess this was another one that got away but credit to NSW. I don't know what happened in the change room at halftime but they came out and absolutely gave it to us."

Queensland led 5-3 at the break but spent the second half defending their line against a wave of Waratahs' attacks.

Hewson had put the Waratahs ahead in the fourth minute when she slotted over a penalty but Queensland took the lead in the 17th minute when Reds' winger Alana Elisaia scored out wide while Maya Stewart in the sin bin for tackling a player without the ball.

The Reds had held firm for long periods in the first half but the pounding eventually took its toll and NSW No. 8 Grace Hamilton crashed over the match winning try in the 54th minute.

"She's absolutely amazing and so strong," Hewson said about Hamilton. "She's easily the best rugby player in Australia at the moment."