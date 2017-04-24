Warm days still here, but cool nights coming

Winter is coming, but the days will still stay warm.

WHILE over the border winter may be coming, in the Clarence Valley you'll have to tuck the wooly jumper away for another few weeks.

South-Eastern Queensland will this week be hit by a trough that will send their temperatures down, but for both Grafton and Yamba the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the temperatures will stay in the twenties for the remainder of this week.

Grafton will take the hotter of the weather with a top temperature of 27 expected for Anzac Day, while Yamba has a high temperature while Yamba will also keep Anzac Day warm with a top of 25.

And while the trough that will bring the cool to Queensland will come through Wednesday, the drop in temperature will be nowhere near as severe in the Valley, with Grafton falling to a top of 19 and Yamba 20C.

"Until around Wednesday the temperature will be pretty steady. Then on Wednesday a trough system will push through so it will be the most unstable day this week," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said.

Mr Joseph said the instability may cause showers and a storm for the region mid-week as the trough pushes through.

"The cold air comes behind that trough wed night then we see that sharp drop in temperatures and cold dry air coming through," he said.

"Tomorrow, on Anzac Day, there will be some early fog around like we had this morning and then it will become nice and sunny.

"These cool conditions should extend into the early part of next week."

As the cold air comes through, the night time temperatures will drop in Grafton just into single figures with a low of 9C predicted for Thursday and Friday.