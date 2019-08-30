Warm, dry outlook for spring predicted by BOM

DRY TIMES AHEAD: The chance of above median rainfall for September to November.

WARMER than average temperatures, particularly at night, and a high likelihood of drier than average conditions are what we can expect for the next three months, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM released their 2019 spring outlook on Thursday, and it wasn't good news for anyone hoping to see some rain any time soon.

Bureau head of long-range forecasting Dr Andrew Watkins said north-east NSW had a particularly dry winter, and some areas experienced record-breaking warm temperatures.

Most of Australia is likely to experience warmer and drier than average conditions in the coming three months, and Dr Andrew Watkins said the coming three months were unlikely to deliver significant widespread rainfall.

"Unfortunately, the outlook is not indicating an easing of conditions in drought areas." Dr Watkins said.

"But a drier than average outlook is not an outlook for no rain at all. Significant rainfall events are always possible, so it's important to keep a close eye on the seven-day forecast."

The outlook for temperature in the coming three months shows most of Australia is likely to see warmer days and nights in the coming three months, with only isolated parts of southern Australia and Tasmania likely to see cooler conditions.

Dr Watkins said a positive Indian Ocean Dipole was the main climate driver impacting the outlook.

"A positive IOD means we have cooler than average waters between Australia and Indonesia," he said.

"This generally means less cloud than normal forms to the northwest of Australia, resulting in less rainfall and higher than average temperatures over central and southeastern Australia during winter and spring.

"El Nino Southern Oscillation, the other main driver, remains neutral, meaning it's having little influence over Australia's climate right now."

WARM FORECAST: The chance of above median maximum temperature for September to November Bureau of Meteorology

NSW Fast Facts

Spring outlook shows:

. Daytime temperatures are likely to be warmer than average across the entire state. Overnight temperatures are also likely to be warmer than average across most of the state, with the highest likelihood in the north.

. A higher likelihood of drier than average conditions in the coming three months across most of the state.

Preliminary winter summary shows:

. Temperatures in NSW have been above average. Daytime temperatures are likely to rank among the warmest 10 winters on record.

. Rainfall has been below average.

. Likely to be among Sydney's three warmest winters on record for daytime temperatures, while rainfall was close to average.