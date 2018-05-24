Entertainment
Warm up with these hot live entertainment options
Tonight
- Nunsense, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- Greg Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Dan & Georgia, 8pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- 2 Way Street, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Denis Wilson Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Nunsense, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Simone Smith, The Crown Hotel Grafton, 6pm
- Wordplay, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- McKenzie, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Josh Matheson, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Connecting Souls, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Triple Threat DJ's Rocky Horror theme, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Secret Squirrel, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Double Shot, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Marshall O'Kell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Secret Squirrel, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Jake Davey, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Nunsense, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- Isaac Frankham, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Ross & Vicki, Noon-2pm, Entrees, Grafton Regional Gallery.
- False Faces, 2.30-5.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Zachary Luka, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Jimmy Barnes' Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories and Songs, 8pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
Coming Soon
- May 31: Eric Bogle, Maclean Services Club.
- June 9: Jason Owen - Songs of John Denver, Grafton District Services Club.
- June 16: The Two Kings Elvis and Orbison, Yamba Golf Club.
- June 17: Celtic Illusion, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 17: Perch Creek, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- June 24: Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 29: Peter Powers hypnotist, Grafton District Services Club.
- June 30: Ay Pachanga, Grafton District Services Club.
- June 30: Daniel Champagne, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.