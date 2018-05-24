Menu
The hilarious Nunsense continues at the Criterion Theatre from tonight until Saturday.
Entertainment

Warm up with these hot live entertainment options

Lesley Apps
by
24th May 2018 6:30 PM

Tonight

  • Nunsense, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  • Greg Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Dan & Georgia, 8pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • 2 Way Street, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Denis Wilson Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Nunsense, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  • Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Simone Smith, The Crown Hotel Grafton, 6pm
  • Wordplay, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • McKenzie, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Josh Matheson, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Connecting Souls, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Triple Threat DJ's Rocky Horror theme, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Secret Squirrel, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Double Shot, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Marshall O'Kell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Secret Squirrel, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Jake Davey, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Nunsense, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  • Isaac Frankham, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Ross & Vicki, Noon-2pm, Entrees, Grafton Regional Gallery.
  • False Faces, 2.30-5.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Zachary Luka, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Jimmy Barnes' Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories and Songs, 8pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • May 31: Eric Bogle, Maclean Services Club.
  • June 9: Jason Owen - Songs of John Denver, Grafton District Services Club.
  • June 16: The Two Kings Elvis and Orbison, Yamba Golf Club.
  • June 17: Celtic Illusion, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • June 17: Perch Creek, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • June 24: Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • June 29: Peter Powers hypnotist, Grafton District Services Club.
  • June 30: Ay Pachanga, Grafton District Services Club.
  • June 30: Daniel Champagne, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
