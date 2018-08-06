Warm weather and welcome for new GP

COMING from a place on the border of Georgia and Russia, Dr Alexandre Poukhov decided to come to Australia 10 years ago for a change in the weather conditions.

Sitting in his office on his first week experiencing a Clarence Valley winter, he said it was a big change.

"The area and the people are both very nice. It's a lovely place,” he said.

Dr Poukhov is a new addition to the team at the South Grafton Medical Centre, and he said already he was enjoying the workload after a few days.

"It has been busy, very constant but I enjoy it being like that,” he said.

Dr Poukhov moved to the area from work in Melbourne, firstly as a pathologist and a doctor for insurance companies, to working for After Hours General Practice for the past few years, performing nursing home, home visits and sometimes hospital visits.

"I had previously done general practice in both Russia and Georgia... but our system is a bit different. It is closer to German system, where they have polyclinics, where we can have in one building paediatric, obstetric, gynaecologist, so you might not see many children there, or many pregnant women,” he said.

"They have started moving towards family medicine, but it is more specialised because of the population - a family doctor could not serve the population. Here, the general practitioner is the first line for all people, and you decide to refer to a specialist or manage yourself.”

Dr Poukhov said he made the move to the Clarence Valley to perform more roles in managing chronic disease long-term with patients, rather than the short-term nature of his previous work.

"I also came out to Australia to improve my English, and all the latest developments are generally in English, so you need it to keep up with advances,” he said.

Dr Poukhov has been in the area for four weeks, and said the team at the medical centre had been very welcoming and, something he said was common with people across the country.