Warm weather brings top weights

THE start of the warm weather has brought one of the best quality weigh-ins for quite some time.

Apart from strong winds offshore at the weekend, the offshore angler collected some very good snapper.

Schools of large cobia were sighted out wide but were not eager to bite.

As was still a good run of yellowtail kingfish on the southern grounds and plenty of bonito and spotted mackerel on the northern grounds.

The beaches fished well for bream, and whiting, with tailor and drummer around the headlands.

Good catches of whiting continue to be taken on both the north side and southern side of the river.

A lot of sizeable whiting were taken from the sandflats near Moriarty's Wall and more were taken on the sandflats at the start of North Arm and also in Oyster Channel.

However, best weighed in was the 180g catch taken by Angus Gough of Brisbane who fished at Browns Rocks with beach worms.

And in the same spot Angus also scored bream from 300g to 600g.

Diane Scott from Woolgoolga tried the Middle wall for a bream of 1.086kg, but was just pipped by Jason Sewell of Grafton who scored one of 1.1kg at Minnie Water

Lake Korora. just to the north of Brooms Head yielded a bream of 858g for Wayne Campbell of Brooms Head.

In season, the lake can be a hot spot for amateur meshing from school prawns.

At this time of the year, the big flathead are making their appearance in the lower reaches, although there are plenty being taken in the vicinity of the Grafton bridge.

Top catch this week was the 6.2kg catch taken by Pat McNeilly of Yamba who fished behind Collis Wall with a herring bait.

Pat brought the fish to be weighed in at the Bait Place at Yamba, in a tub with aerator, and after the weigh-in, it was released back into the water.

Fish of this size are inevitably female probably in roe at this time of the year.

Another big one weighed in was taken by Noel Johnson of Gulmarrad, who made his catch while drifting along the bank at Harwood Island.

The anglers who went offshore scored some big snapper.

Top fish was the 8.55kg catch taken by Mitch Wicks of Grafton, who used a tailor bait to take his fish off Minnie Water.

Andrew Lippitz of Iluka used blue pilchard bait off Woody for his catch of 6.2kg, while Joel Couch of Iluka travelled to Black Rock in the north for his fish of 4.722kg.

Another offshore angler, Chris Small, a visitor from Brisbane. landed a parrotfish of 2.6kg of Minnie.

However, it was in the fresher water areas where the real activity was on.

Nick Haynes of South Grafton came out on top with a bass of 1.92kg taken on a lure at South Grafton.

This replaced the previous biggest bass which has stood since early in the year.

And Gordon Barton of Lawrence was excited

with his catch made at Lawrence (probably in Sportsmans Creek) a fish of 1.91kg - only 10g lighted than Nick's.

Further upstream above Grafton, Warren Campbell of South Grafton fished at Eatonsville for a bass of 1.67kg.