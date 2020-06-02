Warm welcome for new CVAS principal

New principal of Clarence Valley Anglican School Karin Lisle with the school leaders.

ON HER first day as principal at Clarence Valley Anglican School, Karin Lisle was greeted by a pair of a kangaroos at the front gate.

“It was a wonderful warm welcome at the school,” she said. “I know it’s going to be a lovely school to work in.”

Ms Lisle started on Monday as principal, replacing Martin Oates who has retired and Ms Lisle said she was excited for the opportunity.

Her previous role was at Bishop Druitt College where she began work in 1998, and has stayed except for a short stint at New England Girls Schools.

“I’ve watched this school grow since it began, I’ve watched the development of the school and the changes that have been made,” she said.

“The close ties I’ve had mean we’ll be able to take advantage of the strengths each school has to offer. We’ll be stronger as a multi-school group.”

Ms Lisle was trained in primary teaching, and has also taught secondary classes in mathematics, English and technology, as well as working in leadership roles.

“My passion is children and caring for children,” she said. “As long as I am here to support all our children and staff I’m going to be a happy person.”

Ms Lisle said her first impression of the school was its emphasis on the wellbeing of students and staff.

“Academics is a given here, but we need to make sure that children feel safe and secure at school, and that’s where their learning develops,” she said.

“I know a lot of students feel very safe and loved in this environment … and as well as having expert teachers, we have teachers who really care about their students.”

Ms Lisle said the school had many exciting initiatives, with their performing arts centre about to get underway.

“The tenders are in, we just have to make some final decisions, and it’ll start,” she said.

“It will be great not just here, but for the community to have the centre.

“I’m really looking forward for our future here.”