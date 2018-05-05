Warm welcome for Shag Islet Yacht Club

Above: The official welcoming ceremony. Middle: Badges handed out to captains. Below: (from left) Ken Thackery, Jim Simmons, Rick Smith, Glad Smith, Lenore Parker, Elizabeth Smith and Rhonda Thackery.

VESSELS and Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club members have been soaking up what the Clarence Valley has to offer for the Inaugural Clarence River Classic Cruise.

On Tuesday the club members were formally welcomed by Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons and by Aboriginal Yaegl Elders Elizabeth Smith and Lenore Parker.

A total of 17 vessels were docked, with more than 40 people from Southern NSW filling the area with their blue and white polos and smiles.

The Shag Islets have already experienced Iluka, Harwood, Brushgrove, Grafton, Ulmarra and Lawrence.

Club founders Ken and Rhonda Thackery welcomed the fellow travellers.

"This is a first off and is an inaugural thing we just put together and hopefully to advance it in the future...we are hopeful next time it will take three or four times to open the bridge to get our boats through” Mr Thackery said.