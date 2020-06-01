Menu
The sun rose to a warmer day over Yamba. Photo: Dana Williams
Warm winter weather welcome in Clarence

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Jun 2020 11:48 AM
THE Clarence Valley was greeted with an unseasonally warm start to winter this morning.

Temperatures recorded at the Grafton Agriculture Research Station dropped to just less than 12 degrees, and by 11am was over 20C.

It is expected that it could reach as warm as 25C by the end of the day.

In Yamba, it was even warmer, with the minimum just pushing less than 16C, also rising to 22 by 11am.

THE NUMBERS: Check out the current forecast on our weather site

The temperatures are expected to dip to the low twenties for the remainder of the week, with a slight possibility of showers on Saturday in both Grafton and Yamba.

Yamba recorded 53.2mm of rain for the month of May, while Grafton received just more than 20mm.

It comes as an icy blast, and even snow in the highlands is expected to come across the country to properly welcome winter.

The Bureau of Meteorology has said a low pressure system sweeping across the southern part of the country will bring rain, storms and even snowfalls across the area.

