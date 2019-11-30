Warner 335 not out as Aussies declare on 3-589

The Australian team congratulate David Warner as he leaves the field on 335 not out in Adelaide. Picture: James Elsby/AP

AUSTRALIA put winning a Test ahead of a David Warner world record as they declared with him 335 not out against Pakistan and the score on 3-589 at Adelaide Oval late on Saturday afternoon.

Warner went past the great Don Bradman and Mark Taylor's top scores of 334 to sit second behind Matthew Hayden's 380 as the second highest score by an Australian.

Brian Lara's world record of 400 was also in sight, with the West Indies champion watching on at the Adelaide Oval.

But Australia's captain Tim Paine opted to prioritise winning the Test and bowling with the pink ball at twilight as more important, with wet weather forecast for later in the match.

Warner was sublime on Friday and Saturday as he formed part of a 361-run stand with fellow century-maker Marnus Labuschagne (162).

The left-handed Warner crunched the ball through the covers whenever it was full and wide, and cut anything short outside off stump through point.

In perhaps the greatest sign of how often Pakistan failed to bowl full and straight, only 21 of his runs came past mid off and mid on down the ground.

Leg spinner Yasir Shah copped the most tap with figures of 0-197, while Muhammad Musa (0-114) and Mohammad Abbas (0-100) also reached three figures.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the only bowler to have any joy, taking all three of Australia's wickets.

David Warner is ecstatic after reaching his triple century on Saturday in Adelaide. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

But their poor bowling shouldn't take away from Warner's brilliance, who finished with the 10th-highest Test score and the highest in Adelaide.

In the most dominant innings of his career, he finished with 39 boundaries and one six. Eighty of his runs came off cover drives and he got more inventive as the innings went on.

He passed his previous best mark of 253 just before tea and looked to the sky as he reached 200 and 300 on what would have been Phillip Hughes' 31st birthday.

Warner appeared to show signs of fatigue closer to the break, notably when he was caught at gully on 226 from a Muhammad Musa no-ball.

Warner has hit a ridiculous tally of 776 runs at 388 this summer after flying through the Twenty20 series and scoring a century in the first Test at the Gabba.

It comes in his first matches back at home for Australia since the ball-tampering scandal and subsequent 12-month ban.

Along with Labuschagne and Steve Smith (36), he helped the Aussies pile on 173 from 35 overs in the first session on Saturday.

He and Matthew Wade (38no) then put on another 114 in 19 overs after the break, at a run a ball.

His stand with Labuschagne was a record for both the second wicket in Australia and any Australian partnership against Pakistan.

Labuschagne's dismissal was close to his only false shot as he drove hard in the first over against the second new ball.