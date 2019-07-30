Warner sends injury scare through Aussie team

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND — JULY 29: David Warner of Australia is assessed by Australian Team Physiotherapist David Beakley after being struck on the leg during the Australia Nets Session at Edgbaston on July 29, 2019 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

DAVID Warner has sent a scare through the Australian camp on the eve of the Ashes by leaving training early after taking a blow in the nets.

But team officials are confident Warner will be fit to return to Test cricket for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal which rocked Australian cricket and led to a 12-month suspension.

This news, coupled with a promising Usman Khawaja fitness test, ensures Australia should field a full-strength squad for the all-important first Test.

Three days out from the opening Test in Birmingham, Warner's comeback tale nearly took a dark twist when he went down from an inside edge off paceman Michael Neser which struck him above the knee.

The 32-year-old immediately left the nets for treatment accompanied by team physio David Beakley as the likes of Steve Smith, Matthew Wade and Tim Paine ploughed on in a lengthy three-hour session.

With rain forecast for the remaining two days before day one of the opening Ashes Test, Monday loomed as Australia's biggest training session to finetune ahead of the five-Test series.

So the sight of Warner limping from the net session was far from ideal for coach Justin Langer, although a team official later confirmed that the explosive opener was merely nursing a bruised thigh.

That news will be a welcome relief for Australia who already have to contend with the injury cloud hanging over Khawaja, who was put through his paces in a three-pronged fitness test on Monday.

Khawaja has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring strain during Australia's World Cup loss to South Africa earlier this month and missed last week's intra-squad match in Southampton, but looms as a crucial figure in Australia's batting line-up in a series expected to be dominated by the quicks.

He started his fitness test with sprints under the watchful eye of the coaching staff, before facing Australia's frontline bowlers in the nets and later finishing off with a fielding drill, which was seemingly enough to satisfy the Australian camp that he'll be ready to take on England.