Warnie tight-lipped after driving ban

SHANE Warne has been banned from driving for 12 months after racking up six speeding offences within three years.

The former Aussie cricketer admitted breaking a 40mp/h (64km/h) limit in a hired Jaguar car in Kensington last year when he already had 15 penalty points on his licence, Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard on Monday.

Warne, who was not in court for the hearing, was clocked at 47mp/h (75.6km/h) at 6.29am on a slip road on August 23.

The spin king, who turned 50 this month, was ordered to pay a total of STG1845 ($A3397) to the court.

Shane Warne, left, is not allowed to drive in the EU after a string of speeding fines.

Deputy District Judge Adrian Turner questioned why Warne was not automatically banned after collecting 12 points.

Barry Warburton, defending, said system errors meant drivers could avoid disqualification.

He said: "You get people on the road with 30 points.

"There might be a slight change of address, maybe the date of birth was entered wrongly, you can actually have a high amount of points without actually totting."

The ban means Warne cannot drive in any country within the EU.

Warburton said he did not know if Warne held an Australian licence but said he would be uninsured if he tried to drive in Australia on his British licence.

The judge told the court: "The purpose of disqualification is to punish and to protect the public and to deter.

Warne is widely regarded as one of the best bowlers to play the game.

"Between April 2016 and August last year Warne committed six speeding offences.

"It may well be that none on its own were particularly serious but for points disqualification purposes the triviality of the offences is not to be taken into account.

"A period of 12 months is necessary for the purposes I have mentioned."

Warne, of Little Venice, west London, was ordered to pay STG775 ($A1422) in costs, fined STG900 ($A1652), and must pay a surcharge of STG170 ($A312).

In 2013, he was fined STG500 ($A917) after admitting driving at more than 100mp/h (160km/h) on a motorway in Scotland.

Warne took 708 wickets in 145 Tests for Australia before retiring from international cricket in 2007.

Shane Warne, pictured with his son Jackson, turned 50 this month.

Warne, who is currently in Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill golf tournament, has not publicly commented on the driving ban.

Instead the former cricketer has taken to social media to share his excitement at being a part of the golf tournament.

"Hello #Scotland & hello @dunhilllinks!! Pumped," he wrote just 8 hours ago (as at 11am AEST) on his story board on Instagram

Earlier in a separate post he shared a photo from the course and added: "Desperate need to find some form".

He also took to Twitter to share his busy schedule over the next six weeks during which he will mix business with pleasure.

Scotland-Gold Coast-Melb-London-Melb-Brisbane-Melb-LA-Melb in the next 6 weeks and a mix of fun plus work ! Someone has to do it !!!!! Yep, human frequent flyer point 😂 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 23, 2019

The father of three told the Herald Sun he was still in shock about turning 50 on September 13 and was "extremely single".

"I'm old,'' he said.

"50, I'm like, geez, I can't believe I'm 50. It only seems like yesterday I was playing cricket for Australia and going to England and the Ashes and World Cups and that was a long time ago now."

Warne this year launched his sporting apparel, The Shane Warne Project (SW23), a range of cricket and golf wear which he helped design.

"I think there's a gap in the market for especially cricket apparel,'' he said.

"There's so much golf gear which is awesome, and I like to think we do it right."