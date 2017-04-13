25°
News

WARNING: Centrelink flags payment changes over Easter

Helen Spelitis
| 13th Apr 2017 7:23 AM Updated: 10:51 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PEOPLE receiving Centrelink payments have been warned to budget carefully during the Easter break.

While automatic payments won't be delayed during the Easter break, the government says, there will likely be changes with some people being paid early.

Human Services Department General Manager Hank Jongen said it was important people realised a surprise boost in the bank account was not an extra payment.

He said those who need to report before receiving a payment, must do so before the centres close for the public holidays or they won't be paid.

Service centres and phone lines will be closed for the public holidays on Friday and Easter Monday and continued industrial action will reduce face-to-face services from today, until April 26.

"Payments are made as close to your regular payment date as possible, but you may need to budget carefully to ensure this payment lasts until your next payment is due," Mr Jongen said.

"If you are due to report, you must do so before your payment can be processed.

"Reporting dates can be checked on your reporting statement using myGov, the department's online options, or phone self-service. We would have also sent you a reminder.

"Changes to reporting dates do not affect the assessment period, and earnings estimates will still need to be reported for your normal 14-day period."

While all face-to-face and most telephone services will be closed on the public holidays, full access to self-service options will still be available.

 "You can still use your myGov account, Express Plus mobile apps and phone self-service to complete your business with us during the holiday period," Mr Jongen said.

"People will be able to quickly and easily check their reporting dates, update their details, report their earnings, and even lodge some Medicare claims this way."

The revised holiday arrangements will not impact Child Support arrangements or the majority of Medicare services.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  centrelink easter strike

Davis to carry on Rebels halfback legacy

Davis to carry on Rebels halfback legacy

REBELS star recruit gets first taste of home ground action when South Grafton meets Woolgoolga at McKittrick Park tonight.

WARNING: Centrelink flags payment changes over Easter

REDUCED STAFF: Ipswich Centrelink and Medicare customers told to 'come back next week'.

What you need to know

Relocation, not removal, the solution for our bats

All life forms including man need to find sanctuary

OUR SAY: This year, please surprise us over the break

The Pacific Highway is closed near Tyndale as emergency services attend a crash. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Crashes all too common, and many of the worst happen on holidays.

Local Partners

Free shop for flood victims opens at showground

LISMORE'S flood-affected households now have a central pick-up point to collect free furniture, clothes, and bedding - but more donations are needed.

DISCONNECTED: Lack of landlines a 'ticking time bomb'

Gateway Lifestyle Resort residents Kay Martin, Sue Jacquin, Max Juett, Susan Keeling and Dot and Pat Chorley have been forced to use their mobile phones while waiting months for their landlines to be connected.

Communication breakdown a matter of life and death

WHAT'S OPEN: Where to grab your Easter seafood

Jumbo Spanner Crab,served with chips and salad and your choice of natural, chilli , garlic or crumbed prawns. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

Left it to last minute? Still plenty of seafood stores open

Good Friday church times

Some of the stain glass windows in St Andrews Presbyterian Church in the bell tower.

The following Clarence Valley churches will be holding services

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Even Oprah Winfrey feels intimidated sometimes

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

12 Reasons why smaller is better!

27 Fitzgerald Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 2 $199,000

Conventional housing is priced out of reach for many Australians. Yet people of all ages aspire to have a place of their own. Heating and cooling costs are...

BRICK AND TILE BEAUTY UNDER $300K

3 Silverton Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $285,000

It's quite clear the market is rising in our 2460 area and low set brick and tile homes remain at the height of our buyer's wish lists. This immaculate home is...

FRESHLY PAINTED and A MUST TO INSPECT!

8 Ellen Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $199,000

In a quiet no-through street overlooking farmland, 100% flood free with a private aspect, 8 Ellen Street is a potential packed proposition where improvements can...

Coastal Living Plus Attractive Income

1 BENT STREET, Yamba 2464

House 4 4 3 Expressions of...

This unique and extensive home right in the heart of Yamba allows you to live a few minutes walk to the commercial centre, specialty stores and our beautiful surf...

Lovely Home in Great Location

27 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 4 $399,000

Set on an undulating 6,031sqm fully fenced block, is this lovely four bedroom home, perfect for the growing family who are after more space. Our vendors...

It Must Be Sold

178 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 4 $219,000

The motivated vendors of this neat home have given us one instruction - It Must Be Sold. Featuring three bedrooms and ample shedding, this is a great opportunity...

Coastal Lifestyle Acreage

Pillar Valley 2462

3 1 6 $495,000

Just a 10 minute drive to the beach, this big barn is set upon an idyllic 100 acre allotment right on the Yuraygir National Park doorstep. With two spacious...

Tranquility On The Channel

24 Orion Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 1 $725,000

A Tranquil Opportunity on the River If you are looking for a peaceful lifestyle opportunity with the added bonus of tranquil surrounds where you can watch the...

Where your Beach House meets the National Park

17 Hibiscus Avenue, Brooms Head 2463

House 3 2 3 $640,000

The picturesque beach side village of Brooms Head maintains the purity and beauty of the North Coast holiday lifestyle that has been enjoyed for generations over...

Fully renovated cottage with potential for industrial development (STCA)

335 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 3 $249,000

Here is a property package brimming with potential on so many levels. Firstly we have a great flood free allotment just on the outskirts of town and whilst there...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

DIY: Destroy it yourself renovations

DOING MY BLOCK: There will be blood, or at least irreversible damage, as the range of murderous attempts of renovation continue in this country.

Great Australian dream to change your property beyond recognition

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!