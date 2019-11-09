Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews battle blazes in and around Nymboida, Clarence Valley on November 9, 2019.
Fire crews battle blazes in and around Nymboida, Clarence Valley on November 9, 2019. Emma Ocholla
News

WARNING: Coutts residents urged to seek shelter or leave

Adam Hourigan
by
9th Nov 2019 6:48 PM

THE Rural Fire Service has issued a new warning for the residents of Coutts Crossing and surrounds.

The Liberation Trail fire is burning in the Chaelundi State Forest and Marara State Forest, west of Nymbodia and south of the Boyd River.

The fire has burnt through the area of Nymboida, and is burning towards the area of Coutts Crossing.

If you are in the Nymboida Area, including the Armidale Road, Glens Creek Road and Frickers Road, seek shelter if the fire impacts on your property. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If you are in the area of Coutts Crossing, Obx Creek or Chambigne and you are not prepared, leave now towards Grafton.

Watch out for spot fires which may start ahead of the main fire front. www.rfs.nsw.gov.au

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former paralympian donates prized possessions for NSW fireys

        premium_icon Former paralympian donates prized possessions for NSW fireys

        Sport FIVE-time gold medalist Rodney Nugent will part ways with jackets worn during his worldwide success at Paralympic games for a very worthy cause.

        RFS UPDATE: Latest news on Clarence Valley fires from RFS

        RFS UPDATE: Latest news on Clarence Valley fires from RFS

        Breaking RFS urges people to be vigilant and follow warnings

        Murder accused angry over wife's 'double life': court

        premium_icon Murder accused angry over wife's 'double life': court

        Crime Neighbour tells court Edwards' "cranky" of his wife's secret life

        Hundreds forced to evacuate shopping centre

        premium_icon Hundreds forced to evacuate shopping centre

        Breaking Industrial waste fire disrupts shoppers at Grafton Shoppingworld.