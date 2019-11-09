WARNING: Coutts residents urged to seek shelter or leave

Fire crews battle blazes in and around Nymboida, Clarence Valley on November 9, 2019.

Fire crews battle blazes in and around Nymboida, Clarence Valley on November 9, 2019. Emma Ocholla

THE Rural Fire Service has issued a new warning for the residents of Coutts Crossing and surrounds.

The Liberation Trail fire is burning in the Chaelundi State Forest and Marara State Forest, west of Nymbodia and south of the Boyd River.

The fire has burnt through the area of Nymboida, and is burning towards the area of Coutts Crossing.

If you are in the Nymboida Area, including the Armidale Road, Glens Creek Road and Frickers Road, seek shelter if the fire impacts on your property. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If you are in the area of Coutts Crossing, Obx Creek or Chambigne and you are not prepared, leave now towards Grafton.

Watch out for spot fires which may start ahead of the main fire front. www.rfs.nsw.gov.au