Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Retailers across the country have been forced to recall a variety of cheeses potentially contaminated by the deadly listeria infection.
Retailers across the country have been forced to recall a variety of cheeses potentially contaminated by the deadly listeria infection. Dorling Kindersley
News

Warning: Deadly infection found in cheese varieties

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Mar 2018 4:22 PM | Updated: 4:33 PM

THEY are the words no cheese lover ever wants to read: product recall.

Retailers across the country have been forced to recall a variety of cheeses potentially contaminated by the deadly listeria infection.

Listeria claimed the lives of six Australians early in the year after contaminated rockmelon was sold.

The NSW Food Authority has advised that Washed Rind Pty Ltd has recalled cheeses made in France from IGA and Supa IGA in NSW, independent retailers in Queensland and the ACT, Foodlands IGA and independent retailers in South Australia, and IGA and Supa IGA along with independent retailers in Western Australia.

The products include:

  • Saint Simeon 200g
  • Brie de Nangis 1kg
  • Le Vignelait Brillat Savarin 500g
  • Coulommiers Truffe 800g
  • Le Coulommiers 500g
  • Brie de Brie Pasteurise 2.8kg

All of these products have a best-before date of April 8 and April 22.

Consumers are advised not to eat the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria can cause illness to pregnant woman and unborn babies, and potentially be fatal.

The Food Safety Standards Australia New Zealand also issued a statement warning people not to eat the cheese.

NSW Health advised last week that a woman in her 90s, who had significant underlying health risks, had died earlier this month.

Nineteen people have been infected so far.

cheese editors picks listeria product recall recall warning
The Sunshine Coast Daily
Valley rallies for Relay for Life

Valley rallies for Relay for Life

News THE Clarence Valley came out in support for this year's Relay for Life event, with more than 50 teams working together to raise more than $45,000

Teamwork prevents disaster on Summerland Way

Teamwork prevents disaster on Summerland Way

News Emergency services respond to B-double that had caught on fire

CHAMPIONS: Harwood undefeated through the season

CHAMPIONS: Harwood undefeated through the season

Cricket NATHAN Ensbey started strong and his team finished off the job.

"Top bloke" in hospital after savage Casino robbery

"Top bloke" in hospital after savage Casino robbery

Breaking He managed to rip a mask of one man

Local Partners