The Rural Fire Service has urged residents to heed the suspension of permits as very high fire dangers persist. Barclay White
WARNING: Dire fire conditions hit Valley

Kathryn Lewis
4th Sep 2019 1:00 PM

IDEAL conditions to spark devastating blazes have hit the Clarence Valley, and will only worsen in the coming days.

Very high fire danger has been declared today, with the same forecast for tomorrow and severe fire danger expected for Friday which means a total fire ban.

Rural Fire Service Clarence Valley district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said the community should "refrain from any activity that has the potential to cause a fire". 

Grinding, welding in paddocks and driving tractors through long grass in the peak heat of the day have the potential to spark a blaze.

Permits are still suspended except in some circumstances. 

FIND OUT MORE HERE: Fire crews on alert to fight more devastating blazes 

Stay up to date with the Fires Near Me app or visit the RFS website.

