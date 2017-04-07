WARNING: Is the 2017 flood the 'new normal'?

BEFORE last Friday's flood you had to go back to 1974 for a comparable natural disaster in Lismore.

But according to experts, the next devastating flood could happen much sooner than that.

Weatherwatch meteorologist Anthony Cornelius says Northern NSW and southeast Queensland could be in the grip of a multi-decade "wet cycle" that could see more extreme weather events occur to at least 2030.

It is similar to previous cycles which began in the late 1800s, and the 1950s - periods which saw Australia's subtropical east coast ravaged by multiple floods.

Lismore's worst floods on record were in 1890, and 1954 and 1974.

Mr Cornelius said there was a suggestion that the cycles were linked to the status of the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO).

"I do believe we are in the same PDO cycle that we were in in 1974 and '54," he said.

IT'S HAPPENING NOW

Since 2011, the subtropical east coast region has been impacted by four extreme rainfall events which started with the 2011 floods in Brisbane.

This was followed by three ex-tropical cyclones which wreaked havoc on parts of Queensland and Northern NSW.

These were ex-TC Oswald in 2013, ex-TC Marcia which did major damage along the Sunshine Coast in 2015, and now ex-TC Debbie in 2017.

"There is certainly some evidence to suggest we are in a wetter cycle, but we may not know we're in that (wet) cycle until a fair way into it... (and) we're still not 100% sure exactly what causes those periods," Mr Cornelius said.

He noted that the previous cycle was bookended by the 1954 and 1974 floods - a 20 year cycle - with three flood higher than 11m in between, in '56, '62, and '64.

If that's the case, we're less than halfway through.

Lismore's worst recorded floods:

1890: 12.46m (before the introduction of Australian Height Datum, AHD).

1954: 12.17m

1974: 12.17m

2017: 11.59m

WHAT'S NEXT?

Local severe weather expert Michael Bath, operations manager at the Early Warning Network, said it was possible we could see more extreme flood events in the short-term.

"There does seem to be a bit more of a trend that yes, perhaps we're into the aggressive cycle we're going to see more of these again," he said.

"If you look back at the whole history of all the flood there is a stack of big ones in the 50s, 70s, and the 1890s. We just haven't had any in awhile."

"Perhaps we're (now) in a period of this higher chance of flooding."

However, there is one big caveat to all this.

Even though theorised wetter periods see more heavy rainfall events, "freak" events like 1954 and 2017 still need "all the ducks to line up" - which is why they are still rare.

And it is of course "impossible to say" when the next flood might be.

"However unlikely, it could be next year - or it could be another 40 years' time," Mr Cornelius said.

"They're not random events, but they are somewhat unusual.

"We still need a series of events which have to line up well."