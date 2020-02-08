WARNING: Mild morning leads to BOM storm warning

IT has been a mild morning of rain in the Clarence Valley despite being surrounded by major rain events.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for slow moving thunderstorms across much of New South Wales.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Lismore, Armidale, Tenterfield, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Moree, Narrabri, Walgett, Dubbo, Lightning Ridge and Brewarrina.

The bureau says torrential rain is continuing to impact parts of the south and central NSW coast, and there's more to come as an East Coast Low develops further north of the State and slowly moves south.

The heaviest rain from 9am Friday to 7am this morning was observed at: Wallis Lakes 211mm, Bungwahl 200 mm, Erina Heights 172mm, Palm Grove 167mm, Narara 143mm, Sydney 71mm (150mm since 10pm Thursday).

This follows widespread showers and rain over the previous few days, with Cape Byron recording 275mm in the 24 hours to 9am Friday, resulting in flash flooding.

This rain hasn't been present in the Clarence Valley just after midday, with only 0.5mm of rain recorded at Grafton airport today, while Yamba received just 5mm.

Warning map for BOM thunderstorm warning

ROAD CLOSURES

Closed

1. 15 Mile Swamp - Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd (Closed)

Road closed due to flooding

2. Armidale Road - Hortons Creek (Closed)

Armidale Road at Hortons Creek is closed due to bridge and side track washout

3. Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing (Closed)

Road closed water over road

4. Geregarrow Road (Closed)

Water over road - road closed

5. McPhersons Crossing (Closed)

Water over the road

6. Orara Way - Bluff Bridge (Closed)

Bridge Closed water over the road

7. Orara Way at School Lane (Closed)

Orara Way at School Lane closed due to flooding

8. Ramornie Station Road at Brickmakers Creek (Closed)

Road closed water over road

9. Rushforth Road Poley Bridge (Closed)

Water over Road - bridge closed

10. Six Mile Lane, Grafton (Closed)

Road closed due to flood water damage

11. Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing (Closed)

Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing closed due to water over road

Caution

1. Armidale Road - Tyringham (Caution)

Armidale Road low weight and length restrictions apply - single vehicles only

2. Armidale Road Nymboida at Boundary Creek Road (Caution)

3. Coaldale Road (Caution)

4. Frickers Road (Caution)

Frickers Road closed due to dangerous trees following recent bush fires.

5. Kangaroo Creek Road (Caution)

Kangaroo Creek Road -- bridge is out but side track in place

6. Laytons Range Road (Caution)

Laytons Range Road is closed at Armidale Road due to dangerous trees following recent bush fires.

7. McIntyres Lane (Caution)

Caution - shoulder washout and damage to drainage culvert

8. Mulquinneys Road (Caution)

9. Palmers Channel Northbank Road (Caution)

Palmer Channel Northbank Road caution required as there have been riverbank slippage with the wet weather.

10. Palmers Channel Southbank Road (Caution)

Palmer Channel Southbank Road caution required as there have been riverbank slippage with the wet weather.

11. Somervale Road (Caution)

Rough surface around bridge please use caution

12. Tucabia-Tyndale Road (Caution)

Drivers to use caution there may be water over road near Bostock Road

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring triple-0 if you need rescue.

* Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

* After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.