Severe thunderstorms could cause havoc across the Northern Territory today as monsoonal conditions continue.
Weather

WARNING: Northern Rivers in for more wild weather

Kathryn Lewis
by
25th Jan 2020 11:37 AM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers this afternoon. 

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned areas including Grafton, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Lismore and Tenterfield could be in for heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours. 

Grafton was hit by a wild storm on Thursday that saw trees uprooted and widespread power outages. 

The State Emergency Services advises people should: 

  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
  • After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

