WARNING: Northern Rivers in for more wild weather

Severe thunderstorms could cause havoc across the Northern Territory today as monsoonal conditions continue.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned areas including Grafton, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Lismore and Tenterfield could be in for heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

Grafton was hit by a wild storm on Thursday that saw trees uprooted and widespread power outages.

The State Emergency Services advises people should: