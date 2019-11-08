Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Warning of delays as strike action grips Brisbane Airport

by Nicole Pierre
8th Nov 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAVELLERS could face delays as airport workers take industrial action at Brisbane Airport this morning.

Organised by the Transport Workers Union, airport staff will be protesting against the casualisation of their workforce from 11am today.

"Airport workers are protesting today at the forced part-time, insecure, casual work they endure while airports make billions of dollars in profit," the union said on Facebook.

A Brisbane Airport media spokeswoman said the airport was aware of the protests.

"We don't expect it to make an impact on the airport," she said.

"They won't be in the terminal.

"They generally congregate outside the domestic airport and have never had an impact. 11am is not a peak time and there won't be an impact on planes or travellers."

airport strike brisbane airport editors picks transport workers union travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused had a ‘boxer’s fracture’ according to expert witness

        premium_icon Accused had a ‘boxer’s fracture’ according to expert witness

        News A medical expert has likened injuries of the accused to that of a boxer.

        WATCH AND ACT: Four fires threatening the Clarence

        WATCH AND ACT: Four fires threatening the Clarence

        News Firefighters brace for a day of horrific weather conditions

        Brown brings star power to Clarence Valley Sports Awards

        premium_icon Brown brings star power to Clarence Valley Sports Awards

        Sport The Grafton-raised sportscaster couldn't wait to host another night.

        VOTE NOW: Daily Examiner Calendar 2020

        VOTE NOW: Daily Examiner Calendar 2020

        Offbeat Help us decide who be the front cover of our 2020 calendar!

        • 8th Nov 2019 11:19 AM