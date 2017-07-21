Warning over dangerous surf conditions this weekend

IF you're looking to get out into the ocean this weekend, some extra care may be needed

Rock fishers, swimmers, surfers, and recreational boat users are being urged to exercise caution in the water as the forecast of large surf conditions from Saturday prompted surf lifesavers and the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a warning about the hazardous conditions.

The south easterly swell will build throughout Friday with predicted peaks of between 2-3 metres in some areas along the coast with a hazardous surf warning for the coastline between Illawarra and the Byron coast in place.

Conditions on the weekend are likely to be powerful with the hazardous swell expected to stretch as far south as Eden with a peak of between 3-5 metres forecast.

Offshore conditions are likely to be significantly stronger while southern facing beaches and exposed rock platforms are expected to bear the brunt of the weather.

Additionally there will be a long period swell of up to 14 seconds along most parts of the coast, which is particularly important for rock fishers to be aware of if they are accessing exposed platforms.

Water temperatures in NSW are actually on the milder side and as the promise of spring draws nearer means more and more people will plan weekends in the oceans.

"The best advice we can give people is to be aware of their environment and the changing conditions. Take the time to study a recent weather forecast before heading out and let others know what your plans are," NSW Duty Operations Coordinator Andrew Ugarte said.

"While it's always difficult to predict how these swells will impact a particular beach it's prudent for water users to remain vigilant especially around high-tide.

"A great first port of call is the BeachSafe App or website which provides an overview of all patrolled beaches, beach closures and other important safety information which is particularly handy in winter," said Mr Ugarte.

General Safety Tips During Dangerous Surf Conditions:

. Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches/rock-shelves

. Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red & yellow flags. See www.beachsafe.org.au for patrolled locations/times

. Check the official Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast before undertaking rock fishing and water activities

. Boaties should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket

. If witnessing an in-water emergency dial Triple Zero - Police