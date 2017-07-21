Warning service to improve water safety

Warning will help keep people safe in and around the coast.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has launched a new weather warning for the first time this week to help keep rock fishers, boaters and swimmers safe in and around coastal waters, and a warning has already been issued for the Clarence Valley.

The Hazardous Surf Warning service will alert the public when conditions are dangerous for rock fishing, boating or swimming due to wave height and swells created by weather systems far off the coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Coffs Coast and Byron Coast, which includes the Clarence Valley, with a south easterly swell building today with predicted peaks of 2-3m.

Reducing rock fishing injuries and deaths was a motivation for the new system, according to BOM weather services for NSW manager Jane Golding.

"A key finding from our research is that awareness of large and powerful wave conditions would influence over 90 percent of rock fishers to change their plans," Ms Golding said.

"Boaters and swimmers also need to keep up with the latest warnings and forecasts because conditions on the water can be more dangerous than they appear, even when it seems calm and the sun is shining.

"These new warnings will help people make informed decisions about how and when they enjoy the coastal environment."

The new Bureau of Meteorology service complements the current suite of coastal warnings, including hazardous surf caution messages in coastal waters forecasts (and certain town and district forecasts) and Damaging/Dangerous Surf Warnings which alert communities to significant waves that can damage coastal infrastructure.