Swimmers are being warned about rough conditions.
WARNING: Wild weather to hit the coast

Aisling Brennan
by
22nd Aug 2019 5:45 AM | Updated: 5:45 AM
IF YOU were planning on hitting the surf this weekend, you might want to reconsider as a strong southerly swell is expected to hit the coast.

The Bureau of Meterology has issued a warning about a deep low pressure system over the Southern Ocean forecast to move over the southern Tasman Sea today, where it will remain until Friday, generating a large and powerful southerly swell.

Very heavy surf, with wave heights exceeding 5 metres, may lead to localised damage and coastal erosion from Thursday morning along the New South Wales coast.

Wave heights are forecast to peak during Thursday late afternoon and evening, when wave heights may exceed 6 to 7 metres for central and northern parts of the coast.

South-facing surf zones will be most vulnerable to erosion from the southerly swell.

Conditions will gradually ease for southern parts of the coast early on Friday morning and the remainder of the coast during Friday afternoon.

However, a Hazardous Surf Warning for large and powerful waves will remain current until late Saturday.

Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas.

