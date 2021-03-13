Menu
Be careful with your jetskis on the water this weekend
News

Warnings for jetskis to stay safe this weekend

Adam Hourigan
13th Mar 2021 11:12 AM
If you’re a new jetski rider, or an experienced hand, it always pays to be careful on the water, and even more so this weekend.

Jetski riders from Lake Macquarie to Tweed Heads are on notice to ride smarter this weekend as part of NSW Maritime’s operation Ride Safe, Ride Smart campaign.

NSW Maritime Acting Executive Director Andrew Mogg said since May, there had been a 92 per cent increase in new jetski licences across NSW which has led to an influx of novice riders hitting popular waterways.

“This campaign will focus on informing new and experienced jetskiers of a range of safety considerations, including keeping a safe distance, maintaining a safe speed and keeping a proper lookout,” Mr Mogg said.

“Jetskiers must also avoid what is known as irregular riding, including circle work and jumping waves or swell, while less than 200 metres from shore or risk a fine.

“You always need to carry your Personal Watercraft licence when out on a jetski, be aware of your surroundings and potential impacts on other people, and always wear a lifejacket or risk an on-the-spot fine of $250.”

Mr Mogg said in the last 12 months, there has been an increase in complaints from residents in popular local waterways.

“While the majority of jetskiers do the right thing, our own data tells us there are more people on skis interacting with other boaters and users of our waterways.”

NSW Maritime Boating Safety Officers will carry out random safety checks on the water and Boating Education Officers will offer safe boating advice on relevant boating rules, speed zones and any nearby marine parks from boat ramps around northern NSW.

“Our Boating Education Officers are always happy to chat to jetski riders about their responsibilities while on the water including providing information about keeping a safe distance, remaining within the speed limit, reducing noise, carrying a licence, and wearing a lifejacket.”

The operation will target local waterways including starting at sunrise on Saturday and continuing to sunset on Sunday

jetskis nsw maritime water safety
