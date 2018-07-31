Arrest warrant out for man accused of rape

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a man accused of sex crimes who has gone "off the radar".

Matthew Charles Livermore is charged with two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16, three counts of indecently filming a child under 16, and one count of rape.

Hervey Bay District Court heard on Monday that recent attempts by Mr Livermore's solicitor to contact her client had been unsuccessful.

The 45-year-old has also been unable to be located at his bail address.

Judge Julie Ryrie issued the warrant.

The court has Scarness listed as Mr Livermore's suburb of residence.

Mr Livermore's solicitor withdrew from representing him.