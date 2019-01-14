Warrior effort as Riddell take home silver

TOP EFFORT: Grafton cricketer Amy Riddell (left) sports an ice pack on her thigh alongside Queensland Country teammates Alana Romano (Ingham) and Carly Fuller (Gold Coast) after the side narrowly lost the Australian Country Cricket Championships final.

CRICKET: Grafton all-rounder Amy Riddell pulled off a warrior-like effort to play through immense pain, but it was not enough as Queensland narrowly missed out on hoisting the Australian Women's Country Cricket Championship for the second-straight year.

Riddell strained her thigh muscle midway through Victoria's innings, but refused to quit, remaining out in the field for another eight overs.

Eventually Queensland medical staff intervened and brought Riddell off late in the innings, but it did not stop her from going out and almost getting Queensland home in their run chase.

Chasing 113 for victory in the Twenty-20 final, Riddell got to the crease with her side at 4-61 at the start of the 14th over.

She would go on to hit a better than a run-a-ball 20 and contributed a 61-run fifth-wicket stand with Meagan Dixon (38), but it was not enough as Queensland fell an agonising nine runs short.

"It is the second year in a row that we have gone down in the final, and we were disappointed,” Riddell said.

"But the big thing we took out of it was that we we're at no wins from three games to start the tournament.

"To come from where we did and still make the grand final, and then almost win it, that was a pretty massive effort and something we can be proud of.”

And Riddell was at the centre of the side's success.

A switch of tactics mid-tournament meant Riddell was handed the new ball each game as Queensland aimed to reduce opposition runs in the powerplay.

It led to Riddell taking two wickets in both the semi-final and grand final.

"I was able to form a good partnership with our main pace bowler at the other end and I just relished in the opportunity,” she said.

Riddell also finished the tournament with the highest average among batters, but narrowly missed out on selection in the Australian Country merit squad.

"It is nice on a personal note to look at the statistics, but that's not why I play the game,” she said. "We play as a team, we had a goal of winning the tournament, and we just missed out on that.”

So focussed on putting the team first, rather than heading home for respite after the tournament, Riddell was on the sidelines yesterday as her Gold Coast Dolphins side continued its fight in the Katherine Raymont Shield.