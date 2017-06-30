Wartime tug wreck saluted

President of Iluka History Group Bob Carr with secretary Janet Hasuer at unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the HMAS Waree, which ran aground and is now encased in the North breakwall.

IT STICKS out proudly from Iluka's northern breakwall, and thanks to the work of the Iluka History Group the story of the wreck of the RAN tug Waree will be relayed to future generations.

Yesterday, the group unveiled a plaque commemorating the history and the story of the tug, which ran aground after running into trouble off Yamba in 1946.

"It's Iluka's piece of wartime history, and it's amazing that they built the breakwall over the top of it,” said Iluka History Group president Bob Carr.

"Half of it is now under the wall, and half of it sticks out, and you can see it at low tide.”

Sailors on board the ship, couldn't use lifeboats due to the mountainous seas, and were forced to swim a mile and a half to reach the shoreline, something that is not as obvious with the plaque quite close to the wreck site.

"Of course all the sand here wasn't here back then, it's all come since,” Mr Carr said.

HONOURED: Federal MP Kevin Hogan and Cr Greg Clancy join Iluka History Group members and others to unveil a plaque to commemorate the RAN Tug Waree wreck on Iluka breakwall. Adam Hourigan

The plaque was created with the help of a Federal Government Saluting their Service grant and Federal Member for Page was on hand for the official opening along with councillors, community members and students from the public school.

"We did it to let people know what is here and record the history,” Mr Carr said.

"Only the other day I was sitting out here having lunch and two people who had been up checking it out came up and asked me what it was.”

The Iluka History Group opens on Wednesday and Friday mornings in Charles St and Mr Carr said they were looking to open on the weekends.

"We have two rooms dedicated to anything related to the history of Iluka,” he said. "And it can get quite busy, just last Friday we had 15 people come through to look at it.”