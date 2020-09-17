Menu
Generic crime scene images
Warwick homicide probe: man, 54, dead after disturbance

17th Sep 2020
A CRIME scene has been set up after the death of a 54-year-old man in Warwick on Wednesday night.

Just before 6pm police responded to reports of a disturbance on Hope Street.

After arriving, officers located the Warwick man with a serious head wound. He died at the scene.

A 29-year-old Warwick man was taken into custody and is assisting police with their inquiries.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

