Was comedian Julia Morris your best friend in Year 6?

WAS comedian Julia Morris your best buddy in primary school before your family moved to Grafton?

Well the much-loved presenter and star of House Husbands was keen to catch up with a girl she went to school with on the Central Coast back in the 70s.

"When I was in Grade 6 my very best friend at school was Robyn Southern and she moved to Grafton. Whenever I've passed through Grafton over the years I've always thought of Robyn Southern. I don't know if she'll still be there but I'm kind of crossing all my fingers that she might be in the audience.”

So if the name rings any bells or you are Robyn Southern* please get in touch and we'll make Julia's day.

Give us call on 6643 0500 or email: lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au

(*spelling may be different)