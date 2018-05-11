Menu
Did you go to school with comedian Julia Morris before moving to Grafton? Julia wants to catch up with you at her Saraton show.
Community

Was comedian Julia Morris your best friend in Year 6?

Lesley Apps
by
11th May 2018 10:34 AM

WAS comedian Julia Morris your best buddy in primary school before your family moved to Grafton?

Well the much-loved presenter and star of House Husbands was keen to catch up with a girl she went to school with on the Central Coast back in the 70s.

"When I was in Grade 6 my very best friend at school was Robyn Southern and she moved to Grafton. Whenever I've passed through Grafton over the years I've always thought of Robyn Southern. I don't know if she'll still be there but I'm kind of crossing all my fingers that she might be in the audience.”

So if the name rings any bells or you are Robyn Southern* please get in touch and we'll make Julia's day.

Give us call on 6643 0500 or email: lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au

(*spelling may be different)

clarence events comedian julia morris lesley apps saraton
Grafton Daily Examiner

