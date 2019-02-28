Menu
The cleanup of an oil spill on the Sunshine Coast in 2009. Iluka residents have spotted patches of oil washed up on local beaches.
Environment

Oil spill discovered on Valley beach

Tim Howard
by
28th Feb 2019 12:38 PM
ILUKA residents concerned about patches of oil washed up on local beaches, have contacted the National Parks and Wildlife Service with their fears.

One resident, Tony Belchin, says a friend who walks the beaches locally, has spotted several large patches of oil mainly at Back Beach and Main Beach.

Mr Belchin said the only potential source of oil he could find in the was an oil tanker which ran aground in the Solomon Islands during the recent cyclone.

The Solomon Islands is more than 2000km from Australia.

The NPWS is looking into the matter.

If you have any information to add, contact Tim Howard at The Daily Examiner on 6643 0545 or email tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au

More to come.

Grafton Daily Examiner

