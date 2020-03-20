Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern NSW.
There are five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern NSW.
Health

Was fifth COVID-19 case contracted locally?

David Kirkpatrick
by
20th Mar 2020 9:06 AM | Updated: 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL health authorities are investigating whether the fifth case of COVID-19 detected on the North Coast was the result of community transmission and not connected to overseas travel.

Speaking on ABC radio this morning, chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, Wayne Jones, said it was possible the fifth case was due to community transmission but this was still "speculative".

He said there was no obvious link to overseas travel with the fifth person detected with COVID-19 on the North Coast.
"At this stage there is no obvious links [to overseas travel] and it would be only speculative at this stage until the Public Health Unit have had an opportunity to do their detailed review," he said.

He said of the five confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the North Coast, only one was still in hospital and rest were at home and self-isolated.

He said the local health district had been successful in contacting most people onboard Virgin flight VA1141 from Sydney to Ballina on March 10, connected to a case of COVID-19 on the North Coast.

"I believe we have contacted the vast majority of them but there are still one or two we are trying to get a hold of," he said.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers health northern nsw outbreak rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Keep in touch with tech

    Keep in touch with tech
    • 20th Mar 2020 11:20 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Housing giant responds to caravan park concerns

        premium_icon Housing giant responds to caravan park concerns

        News Hometown spruiks economic positives of ‘permanent population base’

        CHAMPION MOSS: Cyclist wins big at National Masters

        premium_icon CHAMPION MOSS: Cyclist wins big at National Masters

        Cycling & MTB Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss earns title of Champion of Champions at 2020 National...

        MY FIRST YEAR: The Clarence Valley's 2020 kindy class

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: The Clarence Valley's 2020 kindy class

        My First Year Your exclusive early look at our kindy class of 2020.

        Maclean United claim LCCA first grade title

        premium_icon Maclean United claim LCCA first grade title

        Cricket WITH coronavirus seeing cricket across NSW cancelled, LCCA were forced to call off...