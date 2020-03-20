Was fifth COVID-19 case contracted locally?

LOCAL health authorities are investigating whether the fifth case of COVID-19 detected on the North Coast was the result of community transmission and not connected to overseas travel.

Speaking on ABC radio this morning, chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, Wayne Jones, said it was possible the fifth case was due to community transmission but this was still "speculative".



He said there was no obvious link to overseas travel with the fifth person detected with COVID-19 on the North Coast.

"At this stage there is no obvious links [to overseas travel] and it would be only speculative at this stage until the Public Health Unit have had an opportunity to do their detailed review," he said.



He said of the five confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the North Coast, only one was still in hospital and rest were at home and self-isolated.



He said the local health district had been successful in contacting most people onboard Virgin flight VA1141 from Sydney to Ballina on March 10, connected to a case of COVID-19 on the North Coast.

"I believe we have contacted the vast majority of them but there are still one or two we are trying to get a hold of," he said.