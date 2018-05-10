Was our airport upgrade the right thing?

Travellers wait for the REX plane to arrive at Grafton airport Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Travellers wait for the REX plane to arrive at Grafton airport Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

REX airlines raised eyebrows in the local community this week after issuing a press release calling for the federal government to be discerning over airport upgrade funding.

The release said that irresponsible and grandiose spending on regional airports to construct excessive facilities that provide no meaningful improvement to the air service, but added significantly to the operating costs - as well as increasing the annual depreciation expense, charged back to the airline through increased airport charges.

Grafton's Regional airport's federally funded upgrade last year included an extension to the passenger terminal, as well as runway and safety upgrades.

After being asked to clarify whether their comments referred to the upgrades in Grafton, Rex released a statement saying that they supported rational airport upgrades that are commensurate to the needs of the regional community and of the condition of the airport.

"Rex has however witnessed numerous examples where there has been a significant over-allocation of funding for non-essential expenditure.

"This could be in the form of grandiose terminals or extension of runways when the current ones could easily support three times the current passenger numbers,” the spokesperson said.

"This results in ongoing airport costs, depreciation, operating and maintenance costs spiralling out of control.

"This in turn puts upward pressure on airport charges and regional ticket prices,” the spokesperson said.

On asking for further clarification of whether their comments applied to Grafton, the spokesperson declined to make further comment with regard to the Grafton airport.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the upgrades to the Grafton airport were modest and would not impact on costs to the airline operator.

"Council has agreed to hold the landing charges (head tax) at current levels ($7/head for up to 15,000 passengers and $5/head for all passengers in excess of 15,000 passengers a year for the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 financial years), meaning no costs are passed on to REX or its passengers.

"We did make some improvements to the terminal, but most of what was done at Grafton was to improve safety,” Mr Lindsay said.

"That included resurfacing of the runway, new runway lighting and new hard-stand areas for aircraft near the terminal.”

Clarence Valley Council said landing fees at Grafton had been constant since 2012.