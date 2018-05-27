WASHED AWAY: Magpies streak ends on wet afternoon

RUGBY LEAGUE: At full time Yamba League Field resembled a hospital ward as Lower Clarence Magpies were left to count their wounded following a 36-2 loss at the hands of Murwillumbah Mustangs.

Playing through saturating conditions, the Magpies were buoyed by an unrelenting crowd of supporters, but were unable to climb the mountain going down seven tries to none.

Lower Clarence started the game with the ascendancy, but were dealt a serious blow in the opening minutes when Eathan Kapeen was forced off the field with a hamstring injury.

But it did not stop the black and whites who rolled down the field and soon found themselves on the attack five metres out from the Mustangs line.

Murwillumbah were pinged for slowing down the play the ball, and Hugh Stanley was quick to point to the posts to go up on the scoreboard.

The lead on the scoreboard would not last long though for the Magpies, as Murwillumbah was quick to fire back against the run of play.

When halfback Wayde Kelly sold the entire defensive line with a dummy pass before slipping through into the back field. He soon found centre Jake Vickery who crossed the try line untouched.

Despite the try, the Magpies continued to press their ascendancy, and were making easy metres through the centre of the park thanks to efforts from Dan Randall and Kyah Hurrell.

But it was Murwillumbah who extend their lead on the scoreboard with another try against the run of play.

A quick shift from the scrum base soon found winger Jack Bishop, who showed a clean set of heels to run around the Lower Clarence defenders and score under the posts.

Lower Clarence was soon reduced to two men on the reserves bench after DJ Eamens afternoon was cut short, injuring his ankle in an awkward tackle.

Grant Brown found himself in the bin for ten minutes late in the first half after he went high in a tackle, and the extra man advantage soon took a toll on the home side.

Mustangs centre Caleb Howell was the beneficiary as he strolled across the stripe in between tiring Magpies forwards to send the visitors to the break ahead 14-2.

With a man still in the bin, Murwillumbah took full advantage of the advantage and spread the Magpies from one side of the field to the other.

With Alex McMillan left to defend the left edge on his own, Murwillumbah's Wayde Kelly put a chip kick over the top with winger Jack Bishop flying across for his second try.

But the hurt did not stop there for the Magpies as Howell broke through a weak goal line defensive effort to score his second try next to the uprights.

As the rain began to fall at the Yamba League Field, things quickly went from bad to worse for the home side as Mustangs winger Bishop polished off a hattrick of tries with an easy long-range effort.

When the Magpies best, Randall, finally succumbed to a suspected broken finger he suffered at the end of the reserve grade clash all thoughts of a Magpies comeback were extinguished.

A final try to Mustangs second rower Hayden Campbell put the final nail in the coffin of the Magpies with the visitors taking the win 36-2.

Andrew Kapeen will face a nervous wait for the NRRRL judiciary this week after he was sent off in the dying minutes for questioning the legitimacy of the try.

SCOREBOARD: Murwillumbah Mustangs 36 (Jack Bishop 3, Caleb Howell 2, Jake Vickery, Hayden Campbell; Wayde Kelly 4 goals) def Lower Clarence Magpies 2 (Grant Brown goal).