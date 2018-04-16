Wasm keen to prove his mettle

HIGHLY STRUNG: Owner and stable-hand Kerry Parish with Wasm at Hosier stables.

THREE-YEAR-OLD bay gelding Wasm has been taken under Schmidt's guidance over the summer and is out to break his maiden status.

Wasm will be jumping from barrier four in the Clocktower Hotel/Grafton Hotel CG&E Maiden Handicap 1106m, which trainer Dwayne Schmidt was quite happy with.

"Yeah, perfect barrier,” he said.

Schmidt has turned to the experience of jockey Jason Taylor again.

"Wasm is not a very big horse. He has a head high carriage and because Jason is a small jockey I thought he might suit him with better hands.”

In the last maiden run in Grafton, Schmidt had turned to the experience of hoop Jason Taylor, who squeezed an extra gear out of the youngster.

Taylor came out of barrier five on Wasm, pushing to the line late to finish third behind No Refund and perennial bridesmaid Hashtag Hero.

In comparison to Wasm's last start, Schmidt is confident he will run a very good race again.

"He has done everything right since his last start and he hasn't gone backwards, hoping the race is run to suit him,” he said.

Schmidt said Wasm needs a fast run race so he can get back in touch with the field and doesn't pull.

Schmidt describes Wasm's attitude in the stables as "a little bit different”.

"He is very highly strung, he is like an immature kid, very hyper active,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said he takes a bit of work but he has got his own personality.

"You have to work with him and not against him,” he said.

Schmidt has been training Wasm for more than four months now.

Schmidt believes Wasm will be able to handle the 56kg weight and it won't be too bad on him.