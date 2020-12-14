Menu
Witnesses have described the terrifying and heartbreaking moments after toddler Makavelii Leoni was found unconscious in a Cairns house.
Crime

‘Wasn’t my fault’: Moments before toddler’s death revealed

by Grace Mason
14th Dec 2020 5:06 PM
WITNESSES have described Lina Daley and her partner "swearing, arguing, stressed" after her young son was found unconscious in a White Rock house.

Ms Daley, 22, is charged with the manslaughter and torture of 13-month-old Makavelii who died in Cairns Hospital after alleged exposure to methylamphetamine.

During her committal hearing in the Cairns Magistrates Court a relative of her partner Michael Yeatman said he recalled him unsuccessfully trying to revive the toddler before the ambulance arrived on the morning of September 24.

Makavelii Leoni died after being found unconscious in a White Rock home.
Patrick Yeatman told the court Michael and Ms Daley were both swearing and angry.

He said Michael yelled: "why did you leave him alone?" at Ms Daley, while she yelled at him: "It wasn't my fault, call an ambulance".

Another relative Brian Connolly, who also stayed at the house overnight, remembered being woken by his cousin Andrew "Clem" Vaculka in distress after Makavelii was found unresponsive.

Lina Daley is charged with the manslaugher of her 13-month-old son Makavelii. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
"Clem ran into the room and was shaking me," he said.

"(He said) get up, get up, the baby's drowned. He told me to take the (younger relatives) outside."

The court also heard from witnesses telling of hearing Makavelii crying and coughing the night before, and seeing bruises on his head and face.

The committal hearing is due to continue on Tuesday.

Originally published as 'Wasn't my fault': Moments before toddler's death heard in court

