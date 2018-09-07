Menu
Mackay Regional Council's Materials Recovery Facility at Paget
Waste levy now one step closer

Madura Mccormack
7th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

THE controversial government-imposed waste levy bill has been introduced into parliament.

In a statement yesterday, the state government said it was now "one step closer to stopping New South Wales trucks from dumping waste in Queensland".

The State Government's proposed levy will come into effect in 2019 at $70 per tonne of general waste to landfill, and cost as much as $150 per tonne for regulated waste-on top of rates already imposed by local councils.

The levy is expected to increase by $5 a year for four years for general waste.

The council has previously voiced its concern for the waste levy, and will propose the government consider introducing a two-band levy system in line with NSW and Victoria, with different rates between metropolitan and regional areas.

The levy will begin on 4 March 2019.

