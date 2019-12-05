Myall Creek blaze burns through 114,700 hectares

The Myall Creek bushfire has been upgraded to Watch & Act level.

UPDATE THURSDAY: A bush fire burning in the Mount Marsh, Tullymorgan, Mororo Road, Ashby Heights, Woombah and New Italy areas has downgraded to Advice level. The fire is more than 114,700 hectares in size and is being controlled.

Current Situation

Fire activity is eased into the evening in the Ashby, Korindiri Ridge and New Italy areas.

On the western side of the fireground, crews are working to complete a backburn in the area of Benders Road and Brewers Road.

There is a high risk of falling trees in fire affected areas



WEDNESDAY: AFTERS days of sitting at Advice Level, the Myall Creek Road Fire which is burning in the Mount Marsh, Tullymorgan, Mororo Road, Ashby Heights, Woombah and New Italy areas, has been moved to Watch & Act.

The Rural Fire Service has reported the fire is more than 114,700 hectares in size and is being controlled.

An RFS spokesman said new ignitions have been located in the area of Korindiri Ridge Road, Gap Rd and Olive Gap Road areas.

"Aircraft and ground crews are responding to the area," he said.

"Residents of Korindiri Ridge and Gap road areas need to activate their Bushfire Survival Plan and know what they will do if the fire threatens."

Current Situation

Fire activity is increasing in the Ashby area.

Today the Fire Danger Rating is at Very High. Despite mild winds predicted for today, embers may be blown ahead of fire.

Areas north of Ashby-Tullymorgan Road and west of Crisp Drive, Ashby Heights are likely to see increased fire activity in the area.

Crews continue to patrol and extinguish hot spots in the areas of Woombah and north of Iluka.

On the western side of the fireground, crews will complete a backburn in the area of Benders Road and Brewers Road.

Yesterday the backburn along Tick Fence Trail near New Italy was completed, and will be consolidated today.

There is a high risk of falling trees in fire affected areas.



Advice

If you are in the areas of Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, near Crisp Drive, including the areas of Ashby and Ashby Village, monitor conditions. Be prepared to activate your bush fire survival plan.

If you are in the areas of Woombah and Iluka, stay up to date and know what you will do if the situation changes.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

If your plan is to leave, leaving early is the safest option.



If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).



Other Information

For a list of evacuation centres visit Disaster Assistance.

People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite before attending evacuation centres.

For a list of school closures visit Department of Education.

Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check Live Traffic NSW. Roads may be closed without warning.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 04/12/2019 5.30pm or if the situation changes.