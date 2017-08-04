WATCH: Aerial footage of Sportsmans Creek Bridge progress

The last of 30 girders is placed on the new Sportsmans Creek Bridge at Lawrence by Roads and Maritime Services on Wednesday, 2nd of August, 2017.

LAWRENCE freelance photographer Dion Eames captured drone images of one of the last of 30 Super-T girders being placed on the new Sportsmans Creek Bridge at Lawrence earlier this week.

The last of the girders being lowered into place marks one of the more incredible phases of construction for the $27 million NSW Government project.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the bridge aimed to improve road safety and traffic efficiency.

"Installing the girders is a big job because they need to be installed continuously in a two week timeframe, weather permitting, and involves out of hours work," the spokesperson said.

"Due to its geometry and design, the existing bridge across Sportsmans Creek cannot be safely or cost effectively upgraded to cater for future traffic demand.

"The existing bridge is 105 years old, so this new crossing is welcome, but the community must be thanked for its patience, especially during the out of hours work."

In order for the girders to arrive in Lawrence, they really had to take the long way around.

Trucks carrying the girders from Coffs Harbour to Lawrence were under police escort, and had to cross the Clarence River at Rogans Bridge on their journey.