Lightning strikes over Maclean as a big storm rolled through the valley. Photo: Chad Barber
Weather

WATCH: Amazing footage as storm thunders across valley

Adam Hourigan
21st Dec 2020 10:01 AM
AFTER a week of cold temperatures and flooding rain, you could be excused for thinking we were in for a bit of respite in the Clarence Valley.

However, with humidity high, mother nature sent its typical summer storm over the region on Sunday.

Building from around 2pm, the storm rolled across the area for around three hours.

Chad Barber took this time-lapse video of the storm as it built over the river near Maclean.

The storm varied in intensity across the Clarence, with Glenreagh copping the heaviest of falls with 37mm to top off a week of heavy rainfall.

In other areas, heavy winds caused trees to fall across roads, with powerlines brought down near Copmanhurst, leaving many residents without power for several hours.

Clarence Valley SES local commander Sue Chapple said the SES had been called out to the jobs at Copmanhurst, but had few jobs in the Lower Clarence.

“We escaped reasonably well there,” she said.

SES Yamba were called out to more than 30 assistance jobs over the past week
“We still have jobs in Coutts Crossing with the Orara River up to moderate levels. The river levels have settled down, but that’s not to say it won’t ramp up in the coming days with more weather predicted.”

SES members from across the area have been busy responding to call-outs related to the weather across the North Coast with Yamba responding to 37 call-outs, Grafton 35, and Coutts and Copmanhurst around 10.

clarence ses clarence weather coastal views storms
Grafton Daily Examiner

