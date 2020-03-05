WATCH: Amazing view as new roundabout takes shape

A work in progress shot of the roundabout being created at the intersection of the Gwydir and the Pacific Highway. Photo: Adam Hourigan.

A work in progress shot of the roundabout being created at the intersection of the Gwydir and the Pacific Highway. Photo: Adam Hourigan.

IT MAY look like a mess of construction from the ground, but from on high, the last part of the Grafton Bridge project is starting to take shape.

The roundabout, which is being constructed at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and the Gwydir Highway is progressing after a traffic switch that was conducted in late February.

The roundabout is being built in stages and is expected to open to traffic mid-year, shortly after the Pacific Highway traffic is diverted onto the upgraded bypass of Grafton.

“Building the roundabout is a significant challenge due to the high volumes of traffic at this location, a constrained project boundary and adverse ground conditions,” a Transport for NSW spokesman said.

“The traffic switch moved the intersection slightly closer to the former visitor information centre to allow construction of the roundabout to continue near the vacant service station.”

The intersection will continue to operate as a T-intersection until the new roundabout pavement work is complete.

A work in progress shot of the roundabout being created at the intersection of the Gwydir and the Pacific Highway. Photo: Adam Hourigan.

The latest stage also improves the temporary connection to the existing highway by providing a left-out from Iolanthe Street to the Pacific Highway.

The northbound left-in from the Pacific Highway to Iolanthe Street remains in place.

Work will begin on building part of the central concrete median and installing the pedestrian fence on Iolanthe Street in March. The work is expected to be completed by mid-April.

The central median will be built from the Through Street roundabout to just past the BP service station driveway in Iolanthe Street. The central median will be extended to the roundabout at the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir highways following diversion of Pacific Highway traffic and completion of the roundabout.

Once work on the median starts right turns for vehicles entering and exiting businesses in Iolanthe Street will no longer be permitted, which is consistent with the final traffic arrangement.

“While we finish building the roundabout, some motorists may need to use the original bridge depending on which business they need to access in Iolanthe Street,” the spokesman said.

Line-marking changes have also been implemented at the Charles and Bent streets roundabout in South Grafton. Westbound motorists in Charles Street are no longer permitted to turn right from the left lane at the Bent Street roundabout.

The final stages of the project include installing the signalised pedestrian crossing on the Gwydir Highway (Charles Street), completing landscaping and placing the final road surface on Iolanthe and Spring streets.