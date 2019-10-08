EMERGENCY: 'Too late to leave', bushfire approaches homes

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Emergency warning

It is too late to leave, take shelter when the fire arrives and protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

UPDATE, 12.20pm: TWO 737s are on their way from Coffs Harbour to help firefighting crews as the Busbys Flat Fire is expected to impact on properties along Old Tenterfield Rd by 1pm today.

RFS Superintendent Michael Brett said the fire was gaining traction and they have called in for reinforcements.

"The fire has doubled in size over the past few hours to 1150ha," he said.

EMERGENCY WARNING: Busbys Flat Road fire. Firefighters are working to slow the spread of the fire burning in the vicinity of Seery Rd & Phillip Swamp Rd in the Mount Belmore SF. Ground crews are supported by aircraft to protect isolated & rural homes in the area #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/0pKAjStk1C — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) October 8, 2019

"The RFS has put out an Emergency Warning for all residents on Old Tenterfield Rd, as we expect the fire to impact within an hour."

Mr Brett said residents in the area of Old Tenterfield Rd near Wyan and Wineshanty it is now too late to leave.

He advised them to take shelter when the fire arrives and protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

"We are aiming to keep the fire to the western side of Old Tenterfield Rd," he said.

"As this fire is continuing to ramp up, we will soon have six aircraft at the fire including two Large Air Tankers which are on route to lay some lines of fire retardant to give us a buffer between the properties."

Mr Brett said there is a lot of smoke coming into the area from Queensland and further afield from the west, which is concerning people.

"The smoke you can see is mainly from Queensland and we are getting a lot of calls about this," he said.

"We are asking people that unless you see flames this is probably where the smoke is coming from."

UPDATE 12.03pm: AMAZING aerial footage shows the spread of the fire burning at Busbys Flat.

The Rural Fire Service posted the footage, saying firefighters are working to slow the spread of the fire burning in the vicinity of Seery Rd and Phillip Swamp Rd in the Mount Belmore State Forest.

Ground crews are supported by aircraft to protect isolated and rural homes in the area.

UPDATE, 11.30am: A BUSHFIRE burning at Busbys Flat Rd has been upgraded to an emergency warning.

The RFS has advised there has been an increase in fire activity and, under strong westerly winds, the fire is moving in an easterly direction towards Old Tenterfield Rd.

"Residents in the area of Old Tenterfield Rd near Wyan and Wineshanty it is now too late to leave," the RFS posted on its website.

"Take shelter when the fire arrives and protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

"Monitor conditions in your area. Under strong winds, embers may be blown ahead of the fire front, creating spot fires.

"These spot fires may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front."

A bushfire at Busbys Flat has been upgraded to emergency warning level.

Original story: NSW RURAL Fire Service have upgraded the Busby's Flat Rd Fire to Watch & Act.

RFS Superintendent Michael Brett said the fire is burning out of control and firefighters are now in property-protection mode.

A bushfire at Busbys Flat has broken containment lines and is now at a Watch & Act advice level. NSW RFS

"We have 4m plus flames as the fire has taken a significant run this morning in a south-easterly direction along Old Tenterfield Rd," he said.

"Currently we are moving resources into the area which are being supported by two fixed wing aircraft and a water-bucket helicopter."

Supt Brett said the fire is very difficult to fight as it is roaring through rough and rugged terrain.

"It's burning in country we can't access easily," he said.

Advice

Residents in the area of Old Tenterfield Rd near Wyan, Wineshanty and Kippenduff should monitor the situation and follow their bush fire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Leaving early is your safest option.

Monitor conditions in your area. Under storng winds, embers may be blown ahead of the fire front, creating spot fires. These spot fires may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front.

A bushfire at Busbys Flat is now at a Watch & Act alert level. NSW RFS

Firefighters across the entire Northern Rivers are preparing for the worst on today's day of total fire ban.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Superintendent David Cooke said brigades are ready to respond as needed.

"We are looking at very rapid increase in the fire danger index, so all brigades are on alert and ready to respond," he said.

"In fact this morning we got the call to provide assistance to a bushfire at Busby's Flat which has already burned 611ha of bush.

"We had a strike team of four fire trucks with crews from the Northern Rivers and Far North Coast and were on their way within an hour."

Meanwhile, an incident at Rocky Creek Dam Rd, Dunoon, is still being investigated, he said.

Supt Cook said the incident which is on the RFS Fires Near Me website was called in by a couple of people who reported smoke.

"It was called into us at 9.48am today that there was smoke in the vicinity," he said.

"It is being investigated."

Supt Cook said the RFS really appreciated the time and effort their members made at these times.

"Thanks also to the employers fort allowing their staff who are our wonderful volunteer firefighters the time to attend these incidents and help protect our communities," he said/

"We really appreciate this."

Supt Cook reminded everyone that in a Total Fire Ban no fire may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended.

This includes incinerators and barbecues which burn solid fuel, e.g. wood, charcoal or heat beads.

No general purpose welding, grinding, soldering or gas cutting can be done in the open.

