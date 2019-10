Rural Fire Service crews are on the scene of a out-of-control fire at Jackadgery.

The fire is out of control burning at the Gwydir Highway near Jackadgery.

Residents in the area should enact their bushfire survival plan now and know what to do if fire threatens.

For updates monitor the Fire Nears Me app.

