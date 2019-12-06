FIRE UPDATE: Kaloe Mountain Trail blaze upgraded

The Myall Creek Fire is at watch and act

The Myall Creek Fire is at watch and act

UPDATE 6PM

Kaloe Mountain Trail - EMERGENCY WARNING

The fire is burning over a large area. Fire activity has increased in the area of Jackadgery.

The fire has crossed the Gwydir Highway, in the area of Purgatory Creek Road. The Gwydir Highway is closed between Bald Knob and Jackadgery due to fire fighting activity, falling trees and rock slips. This closure will remain in place until further notice.

Advice

If you are area of Jackadgery Gap, seek shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If you are in the area of Cangai, Jackadgery and along Gorge Road East of the Grange State Forest, continue to monitor the fire over the next few days.

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Leaving early is your safest option.

UPDATE 5.30PM

MYALL CREEK FIRE - WATCH AND ACT

There is an increase in fire activity in the Myall Creek Road and Benauds Road areas.

Crews will continue working in the area of Gap Road, Korindiri Ridge, New Italy and Ashby-Tullymorgan roads to consolidate containment lines and undertake direct attack where possible.

The Fire Danger Rating is currently very high, and under these conditions embers may be blown ahead of the fire.

Advice

If you are in the area of Myall Creek Road and Benauds Road, activate your Bush Fire Survival Plan. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

If you are in the areas of Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, west of Crisp Drive, including the areas of Ashby and Ashby Village, monitor conditions. Know what you will do if fire threatens.

If you are in the area of Whites Lane New Italy, Korindiri Ridge Road, Gap Road and Olive Gap Road, monitor conditions. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

If your plan is to leave, leaving early is the safest option.

BALD KNOB RD FIRE - WATCH AND ACT

A fire is burning out of control North of Bald Knob Tick Gate Road in the Yuraygir State Conservation area. The fire has been upgraded to watch and act on the RFS website.

For the latest information on bushfires visit the Fires Near Me app.

EARLIER:

WATCH AND ACT

MYALL CREEK FIRE

A bush fire is burning in the Mount Marsh, Tullymorgan, Mororo Road, Ashby Heights, Woombah and New Italy areas. The fire is more than 115,000 hectares in size and is being controlled.

Crews will continue working in the area of Gap Road, Korindiri Ridge, New Italy and Ashby-Tullymorgan roads to consolidate containment lines and undertake direct attack where possible.

Firefighters will also continue to patrol and mop up hot spots around the perimeter of the fireground.

The Fire Danger Rating for today is predicted to be Severe. There will likely be increased fire activity across the fireground and embers may blow ahead of the fire.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, west of Crisp Drive, including the areas of Ashby and Ashby Village, monitor conditions. Know what you will do if fire threatens.

If you are in the area of Whites Lane New Italy, Korindiri Ridge Road, Gap Road and Olive Gap Road, monitor conditions. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

If your plan is to leave, leaving early is the safest option.

Firefighters and aircraft working on the Myall Creek Road fire north of Maclean. Hot and dry conditions are fanning the fire. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/UUKx6Nn2Li — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 6, 2019

BALD KNOB RD FIRE

A fire is burning out of control North of Bald Knob Tick Gate Road in the Yuraygir State Conservation area.

The fire has been upgraded to watch and act on the RFS website.

For the latest information on bushfires visit the Fires Near Me app.