WATCH AND ACT: Myall Creek Rd fire flares up

The Myall Creek Rd fire has been upgraded to watch and act status following an increase in fire activity in the Ashby and Tullymorgan areas

A bush fire is burning in the Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge area. The fire is currently 121,000 hectares in size and is out of control.

Current Situation

There is increasing fire activity in the Ashby-Tullymorgan Road and Tullymorgan area.

There are also areas of peat alight near Coraki Ellangowan road, Bore Ridge. These areas remain behind containment lines and crews continue to monitor.

There are also small areas of active fire within containment lines near the Summerland way Whiporie.

Advice

If you are in the area of Tullymorgan-Ashby Road, Tullymorgan and Ashby , monitor conditions.

, monitor conditions. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

Follow your bush fire survival plan.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

Other Information

Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

People with respiratory conditions who are affected by bush fire smoke should activate their health management plan and seek medical advice if necessary. Take precautions, such as staying indoors and closing windows.

For information on road closures, check Live Traffic NSW. Roads may be closed without warning.

Monitor weather conditions and weather warnings at Bureau of Meteorology.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 16/12/2019 17:00 or if the situation changes.