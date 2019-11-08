WATCH AND ACT: Two fires threatening the Clarence

TWO fires in the Clarence Valley have been listed as 'Watch and Act' as firefighters brace for a day of horrific weather conditions.

WATCH AND ACT: Liberation Trail

A bush fire is burning in the Chaelundi State Forest and Marara State Forest, west of Nymboida. The fire has burnt more than 1000 hectares and is spreading quickly.

Current Situation

The fire is burning in the Chaelundi State Forest and Marara State Forest, west of Nymbodia and south of the Boyd River.

The fire is spreading quickly in an easterly direction towards Nymbodia.

Spot fires are starting ahead of the main fire front.

Advice

If you are in the Nymboida area and your plan is to leave, leave now towards Grafton.

Watch out for spot fires which may start ahead of the main fire front.

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes.

WATCH AND ACT: Muck Creek

A bush fire is burning in the area of Clouds Creek State Forest, south east of Grafton. The fire is not under control.

Current Situation

The fire is burning in the area of Clouds Creek State Forest. Fire activity is increasing under dangerous fire weather conditions. The fire is spreading on several fronts.

Advice

There are several properties along the Nymboida River. These properties may come under threat today.

If you are in this area, leaving early is your safest option.

If you plan to leave, leave early.

Other Information

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.