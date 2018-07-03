WATCH: Armidale Road on the mend

CLARENCE Valley Council has been working hard on improving the Armidale Road.

The section of road, 73km west of Grafton at Wiriri, to improve sight distance, straigten a section of road and improve safety.

Work should be finished by the end of this week.

PROGRESS: Work on the Armidale Rd continues: Check out Clarence Valley Council's work on the Armidale Rd.

Clarence Valley Council are also grading a number of roads this week including:

Kangaroo Creek Road

Tancreds Lane

Timbs Lane

Four Mile Lane

Bostock Road

Foster Hut Road

Firth Heinz Road

Carnham Road

Clarence Way Bus Run

They will also be constructing a footpath on Dobie St.