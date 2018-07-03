WATCH: Armidale Road on the mend
CLARENCE Valley Council has been working hard on improving the Armidale Road.
The section of road, 73km west of Grafton at Wiriri, to improve sight distance, straigten a section of road and improve safety.
Work should be finished by the end of this week.
Clarence Valley Council are also grading a number of roads this week including:
- Kangaroo Creek Road
- Tancreds Lane
- Timbs Lane
- Four Mile Lane
- Bostock Road
- Foster Hut Road
- Firth Heinz Road
- Carnham Road
- Clarence Way Bus Run
They will also be constructing a footpath on Dobie St.