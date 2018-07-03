Menu
Armidale Road improvements.
WATCH: Armidale Road on the mend

Caitlan Charles
by
3rd Jul 2018 6:24 PM

CLARENCE Valley Council has been working hard on improving the Armidale Road. 

The section of road, 73km west of Grafton at Wiriri, to improve sight distance, straigten a section of road and improve safety.

Work should be finished by the end of this week.

Clarence Valley Council are also grading a number of roads this week including: 

  • Kangaroo Creek Road
  • Tancreds Lane
  • Timbs Lane
  • Four Mile Lane
  • Bostock Road
  • Foster Hut Road
  • Firth Heinz Road
  • Carnham Road
  • Clarence Way Bus Run

They will also be constructing a footpath on Dobie St. 

