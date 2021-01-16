STARTING SOON: Basketball Qld U-18 State Champ semi-finals

Livestream begins at 8am today (Saturday). See the full game schedule below and previous days' replays

Some of Australia's best young hoops talents will take centre stage with everything on the line as epic semi-final match-ups headline day four of the Basketball Queensland Under-18 State Championships on the Gold Coast.

The pool stages are done but now it's win or go home in both the boys and girls tournaments with teams fighting for spots in Sunday's championship games.

Starting the day's action will be a girls division one crossover between the Sunshine Coast Phoenix and the Southern Districts Spartans, who missed out on a semi-finals spot to the South West Metro Pirates on a countback.

But then the big games hit the venue's showcourt.

First with the girls division one semi-finals between the undefeated Mackay Meteorettes and Logan Thunder, followed by the home side Gold Coast Waves taking on the Pirates.

Then the boys division one semi-finals will take place as the favourites, Townsville Heat, clash with the Brisbane Capitals with the undefeated RedCity Roar meeting the hometown team, Gold Coast.

See what the coaches of the teams in the division one semi-finals said ahead of their games.

DIVISION 1 GIRLS

Mackay Meteorettes guard Paris Santacaterina. Picture: Basketball Queensland

MACKAY METEORETTES - Coach Lukass Blicavs

"Obviously really happy with where we have ended up. We set some really high expectations for our group, and we are working towards meeting those goals, but come up against a tough, well coached, Logan team who stand in the way. Our group, which comprises of 4 bottom age girls who claimed a gold at the Under 16 State Champs, have really come together well, considering the circumstances. They are confident but we know there is a big challenge on our hands. If we can match Logan's physicality and their depth, it will go a long way towards a victory. Working to stop Mackensie Auton who has been identified as an NPP athlete is going to be a tough matchup but we have some girls in our group who are hungry for the challenge. Really looking forward to a big game."

Logan Thunder guard Mackensie Auton. Picture: Basketball Queensland

LOGAN THUNDER - Coach Anita Peckham

"We haven't yet played to our full potential. We have had glimpses of what we are capable of, but credit to our girls who have had their backs against the wall and have shown their determination and fighting spirit. The girls are feeling good, confident and excited about the semi-final. Against Mackay, a team we haven't yet played but feel we will match up well.

Mackay have had a great tournament so far. If we can slow their transition and execute at our end, we will have a good chance and are confident we can get the job done."

Gold Coast Waves girls coach Cassie Dover. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

GOLD COAST WAVES - Coach Cassie Dover

"We had a slow start but overall a solid game today. The girls have been taking on board the feedback after each game, have been trying to implement into the next games and today adjusted quickly which are all positives signs coming into semi-finals. I am looking forward to the challenge tomorrow and think the girls are improving each and every game which is exciting at this stage of the tournament Our last hit out with them was a battle and I expect the same. If we can continue to play a great brand of team basketball on offence and keep pressure on defence, I think we have the talent and depth to take it one game further. I don't expect it to be easy. I am looking forward to the challenge."

South West Metro Pirates guard Susan McHugh. Picture: Basketball Queensland

SWM PIRATES PURPLE - Coach Steven Edwards

"Firstly, very thankful that the girls were able to even participate in the State Championships.

To be honest we have been up and down, but have been able to steady the ship when we needed it the most. We have so much respect for the dominance that GC has had in this age group. They're well coached and have a lot of talent, so we will need to be at our best to have a chance and we are excited to have our chance."

DIVISION 1 BOYS

Townsville Heat star Rory Hawke. Picture: Basketball Queensland

TOWNSVILLE HEAT - Coach Shane Froling

"We've been a bit ratty throughout our games so far, we've shown some patches of really good basketball but probably haven't been consistent enough yet. We've managed to win ugly at times, which is a good sign - it's better than losing. Finals are a completely different game, the pressure is raised a fair bit but our boys are ready for it and we know Brisbane are a pretty tough team so we just need to execute our stuff. They've got a big man (Geordan Papacostas) who has some great touch in the post and some good shooters around him as well so we will need to be switched on defensively to get the result."

BRISBANE CAPITALS - Coach Patrick McInerney

"I'm really proud of the groups resilience to play mature basketball down the stretch in close games. The group is really energised to continue playing good team basketball against quality teams. We're excited to play a great team with great players in townsville we need to limit our mistakes, play as a team and play the full 40 minutes to get the job done."

RedCity Roar guard Kobe McDowell-White

REDCITY ROAR - Coach Darryl McDowell-White

"I'm very proud of how the team has embraced the adversity that they have endured thus far. When the going got tough, the boys came together more and more. We are only human and cannot perfect the game of basketball but as long as we pursue perfection and enjoy the game of basketball for all it is along the way, we will continue to build elite habits and just have fun. Learning and improving is easy when there's a sense of joy behind it. The boys have been able to perform like this by pushing their physical and mental barriers as individuals and as a team. And those change will impact their experiences on and off the court in their future lives."

GC Waves player Liam Claverie in action on day one. Picture: Cassidy Muir

GOLD COAST WAVES - Coach Steve Kerr

"Our team performance so far at the State Champ have been up & down, we are thankful for the position we are in but more consistency is needed if we want to advance leading into these final games. The team is feeling good moving forward. They put themselves into a semi-final game position. Now we need to focus on the task at hand. Playing Redlands, they are a free flowing team, that can get on a roll in a blink of an eye. As a result we have implemented some set goals as a team that we like to achieve playing this semi final game and also for us it would be consistently at both ends that we are looking for if we want a good result tomorrow."

DAY FOUR STREAM SCHEDULE

8am: U18 Girls Div 1 Crossover - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Southern Districts Spartans

9.30am: U18 Girls Div 1 Semi-Final - Mackay Meteorettes v Logan Thunder

11am: U18 Girls Div 1 Semi-Final - Gold Coast Waves v South West Metro Pirates Purple

12.30pm: U18 Boys Div 1 Semi-Final - Townsville Heat v Brisbane Capitals

2pm: U18 Boys Div 1 Semi-Final - RedCity Roar v Gold Coast Waves

3.30pm: U18 Girls Div 2 Semi-Final - TBA

REPLAYS

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

