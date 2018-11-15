Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car was engulfed in flames after it overheated at Banora Point.
A car was engulfed in flames after it overheated at Banora Point. Rick Koenig
News

WATCH: Car bursts into flames at Banora Point

Rick Koenig
by
15th Nov 2018 3:14 PM | Updated: 3:46 PM

A FURIOUS fire has engulfed a car which overheated while driving on the Pacific Motorway through Banora Point.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue Station Officer Pryce Conlan said firies received the call at about 1.45pm and arrived at the scene four minutes later to find an old Holden Commodore up in flames.

 

He said the two passengers of the vehicle were safe and well while traffic was blocked northbound on the highway for approximately 15 minutes while the fire was extinguished, which took around 10 minutes.

NSW police and Ambulance also attended.

Mr Conlan said the motorway had since been reopened and the burnt-out car towed from the scene.

banora point editors picks fire fire and rescue nsw tweed fire and rescue
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Severe storm warning issued for Clarence Valley

    Severe storm warning issued for Clarence Valley

    Weather THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Northern Rivers this afternoon, with the Clarence Valley set to be in the firing line

    • 15th Nov 2018 4:06 PM
    South students spectacular time in spotlight

    premium_icon South students spectacular time in spotlight

    News 20 students to Sydney for biggest show

    A rewarding way to serve the community

    A rewarding way to serve the community

    News Fire and Rescue are recruiting

    Ghosts in limbo after NRRRL rejects bid

    premium_icon Ghosts in limbo after NRRRL rejects bid

    Rugby League INABILITY to move north raises questions over Wicks commitment.

    Local Partners